Sri Lanka's Tax Authority to Introduce Valuation Guidelines for Cryptocurrency and Gems Under Expanded Capital Gains Tax

New Framework to Cover Digital Assets and Precious Stones

Sri Lanka's Inland Revenue Department is set to introduce formal valuation rules for cryptocurrency and precious gems as part of a broader expansion of the country's capital gains tax regime, signalling a significant step toward bringing previously unregulated asset classes under the tax net.

What the New Rules Will Cover

The move comes as authorities seek to close loopholes in the existing capital gains tax framework, which has historically struggled to account for the growing trade in digital assets such as cryptocurrency as well as the country's long-established gems and jewellery sector. Under the expanded guidelines, the tax authority is expected to issue clear methodologies for determining the assessed value of these assets at the point of sale or transfer.

Sri Lanka has a thriving gemstone industry, particularly renowned for its sapphires and other precious stones, making accurate valuation a matter of considerable economic significance. Meanwhile, the rise of cryptocurrency trading among Sri Lankan investors has created an urgent need for a structured regulatory and taxation approach.

Significance for Taxpayers and Investors

The introduction of standardised valuation rules is expected to bring greater clarity and consistency for taxpayers who deal in these asset categories. Without clear guidelines, both investors and tax officials have faced uncertainty over how gains from cryptocurrency trades or gem sales should be calculated and reported.

Cryptocurrency holders will need to comply with new valuation standards when declaring capital gains.

Gem dealers and individual sellers of precious stones will be subject to formally prescribed assessment methods.

The expanded framework is part of a wider effort to broaden Sri Lanka's tax base and improve revenue collection.

Broader Tax Reform Context

This development is consistent with Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to strengthen its fiscal position following the country's economic crisis. Expanding the capital gains tax to cover emerging and traditionally informal asset classes is seen as a key component of the government's revenue mobilisation strategy, which has also been a point of emphasis under the International Monetary Fund's support programme for the island nation.

Further details on the specific valuation methodologies and implementation timelines are expected to be formally communicated by the Inland Revenue Department in due course.