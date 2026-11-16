Wildlife Officers Nab Three Suspects in Illegal Firearms Crackdown

Separate raids net three individuals in possession of unlicensed weapons

Three individuals have been taken into custody following a series of targeted operations conducted by officers of the Department of Wildlife Conservation, with all arrests linked to the illegal possession of firearms within protected wildlife areas and their surroundings.

The arrests were made during separate but coordinated raids carried out by wildlife enforcement teams, underscoring the department's continued commitment to cracking down on armed poaching and related criminal activity that threatens Sri Lanka's biodiversity.

Illegal firearms at the heart of the crackdown

All three suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms, a serious offence under Sri Lankan law that carries significant penalties. The use of illegal weapons in and around wildlife reserves poses a grave danger not only to protected species but also to conservation officers working in the field.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific locations of the raids or the types of firearms recovered, but the operations are believed to be part of a broader intelligence-led effort to dismantle networks involved in wildlife crime across the island.

Growing concern over wildlife crime in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's wildlife reserves are home to a rich array of endemic and endangered species, including leopards, elephants, and a diverse range of bird and reptile life. Poaching and illegal hunting continue to pose a persistent threat to these ecosystems, prompting authorities to step up enforcement operations in recent months.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation has been increasingly active in deploying field units to intercept individuals suspected of engaging in wildlife-related offences, with illegal firearms considered one of the primary tools used by poachers operating in remote forest areas.

The three suspects are currently in custody and are expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course. Investigations into the matter remain ongoing.