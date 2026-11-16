Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest GeneralPoliticsCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Three Arrested Including Teenage Girl Over September Murder Case

16 Nov 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
3 Comments
Three Arrested Including Teenage Girl Over September Murder Case

Three suspects, one of whom is a 17-year-old girl, have been taken into custody in connection with a murder that took place in September, authorities have confirmed.

The arrests mark a significant development in the investigation into the killing, with police moving to detain the individuals believed to be linked to the crime.

Teenage Suspect Among Those Detained

The involvement of a minor in the case has drawn considerable attention, with the 17-year-old girl being among the trio brought in by investigators. The remaining two suspects are yet to be fully identified in public disclosures by authorities.

The victim, a male, was found dead, and the case had remained under active investigation since the incident occurred earlier this year.

Investigation Ongoing

Law enforcement officials are continuing to gather evidence and are expected to present the suspects before a magistrate in due course. Further details regarding the circumstances of the murder and the alleged roles of each suspect are anticipated to emerge as proceedings advance.

The public has been urged to cooperate with authorities should anyone possess additional information relevant to the case.

Related Stories

💬 Join the Discussion 3

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

H
Hashini Madushani 16 Nov 2026

article doesnt even say how the man was killed, typical half news

R
Roshan Bandara 16 Nov 2026

17 year old girl involved in a murder? what is happening to this country

T
Tharindu Silva 16 Nov 2026

these days kids are getting into all the wrong things, no surprise honestly

Add to the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.