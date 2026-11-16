Namal Rajapaksa Appears in Court Over Controversial 'Krrish' Financial Transaction Case

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) politician and former minister Namal Rajapaksa was produced before a court in connection with a financial transaction case linked to the 'Krrish' deal, court sources confirmed.

Court Appearance in High-Profile Case

The son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was brought before the relevant judicial authorities as proceedings in the case continued. The matter relates to a financial transaction associated with the 'Krrish' project, which has drawn significant public and legal scrutiny in recent years.

Namal Rajapaksa, who previously served as Minister of Youth and Sports, has been among several high-profile figures facing legal proceedings as Sri Lanka's law enforcement authorities pursue investigations into alleged financial irregularities from previous administrations.

Background to the 'Krrish' Transaction

The 'Krrish' case centres on a property development transaction that has long been a subject of controversy in Sri Lanka. Investigators have been examining the financial arrangements surrounding the deal, with authorities alleging potential impropriety in how funds and agreements were handled.

The case is among several ongoing legal matters involving members of the Rajapaksa political family, as Sri Lanka's judiciary continues to process cases stemming from investigations launched following the political and economic upheaval of recent years.

Legal Proceedings Continue

Further details regarding the outcome of the court appearance and any orders issued by the presiding judge were expected to emerge as proceedings progressed. The case is being closely watched by political observers and members of the public alike, given the prominent profile of the accused and the broader context of accountability efforts in the country.

Namal Rajapaksa remains an active figure in Sri Lankan opposition politics and contested the 2024 presidential election, making his ongoing legal entanglements a matter of considerable public interest.

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