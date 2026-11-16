Veteran Sri Lankan Journalist Ifam Mohamed Dies at 45

The Sri Lankan media community is mourning the loss of Ifam Mohamed, a dedicated journalist and long-serving correspondent for News 1st based in Anuradhapura, who passed away at the age of 45.

A Familiar Voice from the Ancient Capital

Mohamed had built a reputation as a committed and reliable reporter covering news from the Anuradhapura district, one of Sri Lanka's historically significant regions. His work as a correspondent for News 1st made him a recognisable figure in the country's broadcast media landscape, and his contributions to regional journalism were widely respected by colleagues and viewers alike.

Tributes Pour In

News of his passing has drawn an outpouring of condolences from fellow journalists, media organisations, and members of the public across the island. Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to a journalist who was known for his professionalism and dedication to his craft.

His death represents a significant loss for regional journalism in Sri Lanka, where correspondents like Mohamed play a vital role in bringing local stories to national attention.

The Lanka Newspapers team extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ifam Mohamed during this difficult time. He was 45 years old.