Cave Infant Case: Suspect Released on Rs. 500,000 Bail as Minister Calls for Tougher Laws

A 23-year-old man suspected of fathering a child with a 15-year-old girl — the pair having lived together in a rock cave in the Karambaketiya area — has been released on personal bail set at Rs. 500,000, according to court proceedings reported this week.

Background of the Case

The case drew widespread public attention after it emerged that a teenage girl and an adult man had been residing in a remote rock cave in the Karambaketiya area, where the young girl gave birth to an infant. The circumstances surrounding the relationship raised serious concerns about child protection and statutory offences under Sri Lankan law.

Given that the girl is a minor aged 15, the suspect faces potential charges relating to statutory rape and other offences under the country's child protection legislation, regardless of whether the relationship was described as consensual.

Minister Calls for Legislative Reform

The case has prompted calls for stronger legal protections for children. Minister Paulraj stressed the urgent need to revisit and strengthen existing laws governing child safety and sexual offences, arguing that the current legal framework may be insufficient to adequately deter and punish those who exploit minors.

The minister's remarks have added a political dimension to the case, with child rights advocates echoing the sentiment that Sri Lanka must take a firmer legislative stance to protect vulnerable young people from exploitation and abuse.

Public Concern Grows

The granting of bail to the suspect has drawn reaction from sections of the public and civil society, with many questioning whether the conditions adequately reflect the gravity of the alleged offences. Child protection organisations have urged authorities to ensure the case is prosecuted with the full weight of the law.

Investigations into the matter are understood to be ongoing, and further court proceedings are expected in the coming weeks.

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