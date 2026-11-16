University of Ruhuna Inaugurates Landmark 10-Storey Hospital Complex in Karapitiya

A landmark addition to Sri Lanka's public healthcare infrastructure has been unveiled in the Southern Province, with the official opening of a brand new 10-storey Professorial Ward Complex at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ruhuna in Karapitiya.

A Major Boost for Southern Healthcare

The state-of-the-art facility, which comprises 300 beds, is set to significantly expand the capacity of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, one of the most important medical institutions serving the south of the country. The complex is expected to relieve longstanding pressure on the hospital's existing wards, which have for years struggled to accommodate the growing number of patients seeking specialist care in the region.

Purpose-Built for Medical Excellence

Attached to the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ruhuna, the professorial ward complex will serve a dual purpose — providing advanced patient care while also functioning as a vital training ground for medical undergraduates and postgraduate students. This integration of clinical services and academic instruction is intended to strengthen the quality of medical education in Sri Lanka's southern region.

The complex stands 10 storeys tall, making it one of the most prominent medical structures in the Southern Province.

It offers a capacity of 300 beds to serve patients across a range of specialities.

The facility is directly linked to the University of Ruhuna's Faculty of Medicine, supporting both treatment and training.

Addressing a Long-Standing Need

Healthcare advocates and medical professionals in the south have long called for expanded facilities at Karapitiya, citing overcrowding and the increasing demand for specialist medical services among the region's population. The opening of this complex is widely viewed as a timely and much-needed response to those concerns.

The new Professorial Ward Complex represents a significant step forward in delivering equitable, high-quality healthcare to the people of Southern Sri Lanka.

The inauguration of the facility marks a notable milestone in the development of Sri Lanka's national health system, reinforcing the government's commitment to improving medical infrastructure outside of the Western Province and ensuring that quality healthcare remains accessible to all citizens regardless of geography.

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