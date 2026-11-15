ICC Maps Out Global Cricket Calendar Through 2035, Sets Stage for Olympic Qualifier

A Decade of Cricket Planned Ahead

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for men's international cricket, with the governing body formally approving a packed schedule of major tournaments stretching all the way to 2035. The announcement marks one of the most comprehensive forward-planning exercises in cricket's history, giving member nations, broadcasters, and fans a long-term view of the sport's biggest events.

Olympic Cricket Qualifier Confirmed

Among the most significant elements of the announcement is the confirmation of an Olympic cricket qualifier, signalling the sport's growing ambition to cement its place on the global Olympic stage. Cricket is set to make its return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games in the Twenty20 format, and the qualification pathway will now be formally structured as part of the ICC's expanded events calendar.

What the Schedule Means for Cricket-Playing Nations

The newly approved schedule is expected to bring greater clarity and stability to international cricket administration. Among the key benefits anticipated are:

Improved long-term planning for member boards, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and other major cricketing nations

Reduced scheduling conflicts between bilateral series and ICC events

A structured qualification framework for emerging cricket nations seeking to compete at the highest level

Greater commercial certainty for broadcasters and sponsors invested in the sport

Significance for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the announcement provides a vital window into the competitive landscape ahead. With a defined schedule through 2035, the national side will have clear targets in terms of ICC ranking requirements, qualification cut-offs, and preparation timelines for marquee events such as the Cricket World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.

The inclusion of an Olympic qualifier is also of particular interest to Sri Lanka, as the board looks to broaden the sport's appeal and secure its place in one of cricket's most exciting new frontiers.

A New Era for the Gentleman's Game

The ICC's decision reflects a broader strategic push to future-proof international cricket amid intense competition from other sports and entertainment formats. By locking in a decade's worth of major events, the governing body is sending a clear message that cricket's global ambitions remain firmly on course.

Further details regarding specific tournament dates, host nations, and qualification criteria for individual events within the 2025–2035 cycle are expected to be released by the ICC in the coming weeks.

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