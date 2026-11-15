Drug Lord Shiran Basik Faces Extended 90-Day Detention for Further Interrogation

Notorious drug kingpin Shiran Basik is set to remain in custody for an additional 90 days as authorities continue their intensive questioning into his alleged criminal operations, according to reports emerging from law enforcement sources.

Extended Detention Ordered

Investigators have secured a further detention order against the high-profile drug suspect, extending his time in custody by 90 days to allow law enforcement agencies to conduct deeper interrogations into his suspected narcotics network. The move signals the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case against one of Sri Lanka's most prominent alleged drug traffickers.

High-Profile Target in Anti-Drug Campaign

Shiran Basik has long been identified by Sri Lankan law enforcement as a significant figure within the country's illicit drug trade. His continued detention reflects the government's broader commitment to dismantling major narcotics networks operating within and beyond Sri Lanka's borders.

The 90-day extension will provide investigators with an extended window to gather evidence, pursue leads, and question the suspect on the full scope of his alleged criminal activities, which are believed to be wide-ranging in nature.

Crackdown on Organised Crime

This development comes amid sustained efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to clamp down on organised crime and drug trafficking operations across the island. High-value targets such as Basik have become a priority for law enforcement agencies working to sever the supply chains that fuel substance abuse and related criminal activity in local communities.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the scope of the ongoing investigation are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses over the coming months.

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