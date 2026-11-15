Chandra Malini Rajapaksa, Wife of Former Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa, Passes Away at 75

Chandra Malini Rajapaksa, the beloved wife of former Speaker of Parliament and senior politician Chamal Rajapaksa, has passed away at the age of 75, leaving behind a grieving family and a nation that extends its deepest condolences.

The passing of Chandra Malini marks the loss of a prominent figure within one of Sri Lanka's most well-known political families. As the wife of Chamal Rajapaksa, who served as Speaker of Parliament and held several ministerial portfolios throughout his distinguished political career, she was a steadfast presence beside her husband during decades of public life.

Chamal Rajapaksa, the eldest brother of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has long been a central figure in Sri Lankan politics, representing the Hambantota district and serving the country in various high-ranking capacities. Chandra Malini was widely regarded as a pillar of support throughout his years of service.

The news of her passing has drawn an outpouring of condolences from across the political spectrum, with leaders and public figures expressing their sympathies to the Rajapaksa family during this difficult time.

Sri Lanka joins the family, friends, and well-wishers of the Rajapaksa household in mourning the loss of Chandra Malini Rajapaksa, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew her.