Sri Lanka's Lakdhanavi Wins USD 75 Million Deal to Build 57 MW Power Plant in India

Major Cross-Border Energy Contract for State-Linked Power Firm

Sri Lankan power company Lakdhanavi Limited has secured a landmark USD 75 million contract to construct a 57 megawatt power plant in India, marking a significant milestone for the island nation's energy sector on the international stage.

A Show of Regional Confidence

The deal underscores growing confidence in Sri Lankan expertise within the South Asian energy market. Lakdhanavi, which operates under the Lanka Electricity Company (LECO) umbrella, has steadily built a reputation as a competent engineering and power solutions provider, and this contract represents one of its most substantial overseas engagements to date.

The 57 MW facility, once completed, is expected to contribute meaningfully to energy supply in its designated region of India, while the financial returns from the project are anticipated to benefit Lakdhanavi's parent operations back in Sri Lanka.

Strategic Importance for Sri Lanka

At a time when Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years, overseas contracts of this scale carry considerable significance. They bring in foreign currency earnings, demonstrate the export potential of Sri Lankan technical services, and help elevate the country's profile as a provider of skilled energy infrastructure solutions.

Lakdhanavi's ability to compete and win contracts in a market as large and competitive as India is being viewed by industry observers as a strong signal of the company's growing technical and commercial capabilities.

Looking Ahead

Further details regarding the project timeline, the specific location of the plant within India, and the technology to be deployed are yet to be formally announced. Stakeholders and industry watchers in Sri Lanka will be closely following the progress of this venture as it moves from contract award to construction and eventual commissioning.

This development is expected to encourage other Sri Lankan firms in the engineering and energy sectors to explore similar opportunities across the region.