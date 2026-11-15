Military-Led 'Hasthi Sena' Operation Uncovers Cache of Illegal Weapons, Traps and Explosives

A major security operation has resulted in the seizure of illegal firearms, animal traps, and explosives, authorities have confirmed, following the conclusion of a targeted crackdown carried out under the banner of Operation Hasthi Sena.

Operation Targets Illegal Weapons and Wildlife Threats

The operation, which draws its name from the Sinhala word for elephant, appears to have been launched with a dual mandate — addressing the growing threat of illegal weaponry in rural areas while simultaneously targeting poaching-related equipment that endangers Sri Lanka's wildlife, particularly its elephant population.

Security personnel involved in the operation successfully recovered a number of illegal firearms along with explosive devices and trapping equipment, all of which had been concealed within the operational area. The seizures represent a significant blow to those engaged in both illegal arms possession and wildlife crime.

Authorities Highlight Significance of the Finds

The discovery of explosives alongside conventional traps underscores the increasingly dangerous methods being employed by those who threaten both human safety and the country's protected wildlife. Authorities view the haul as an important success in ongoing efforts to dismantle networks responsible for such activities.

The operation reflects a coordinated commitment to safeguarding both public security and Sri Lanka's natural heritage from those who operate outside the law.

Crackdown Continues

Sri Lankan security forces have been stepping up operations in areas where illegal weapons possession and wildlife poaching have been identified as persistent concerns. Operation Hasthi Sena forms part of a broader strategy to enforce the law in regions where such criminal activity has taken root.

Further investigations are expected to follow as authorities analyse the seized items and work to identify those responsible for their possession and use.

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