Sajith Blasts Government Over Budget 2025, Calls It a Betrayal of Election Promises

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa launched a scathing attack on the Government in Parliament, accusing it of turning its back on the promises made to voters and instead adopting neoliberal economic policies that he claims disproportionately burden the country's poorest citizens.

Broken Promises, Betrayed Trust

Speaking during the budget debate, Premadasa charged that the ruling party had abandoned its proclaimed Marxist principles in favour of economic policies that protect the wealthy while squeezing ordinary Sri Lankans. He argued that the latest budget represents a fundamental departure from the vision the Government had presented to the electorate.

The Government has turned its back on the very people who voted for change. What we see in this budget is not a people's budget — it is a budget for the privileged.

Burden on the Poor

The Opposition Leader specifically highlighted what he described as measures within Budget 2025 that increase the financial strain on low-income households. He contended that while the administration had campaigned on a platform of economic justice and relief for the vulnerable, its fiscal policies now tell a very different story.

Premadasa called on the Government to acknowledge the contradiction between its electoral messaging and its current economic direction, urging policymakers to reconsider provisions he believes will widen Sri Lanka's already significant wealth gap.

Opposition Vows Continued Scrutiny

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader made clear that the Opposition intends to hold the Government accountable throughout the budget process, pledging to challenge policies that he believes undermine the welfare of working-class and rural Sri Lankan families.

The remarks add fresh tension to an already heated parliamentary session, as lawmakers continue debating the government's fiscal roadmap amid ongoing economic pressures facing the island nation.

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