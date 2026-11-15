Minister Alarmed as Teenage Girl and Newborn Discovered in Remote Knuckles Region

Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paul Raj has voiced deep concern following the disturbing discovery of a 15-year-old girl and a newborn infant in the remote Knuckles area, raising serious questions about child protection and welfare in the country.

Minister Responds to Shocking Discovery

The Minister expressed shock upon learning of the incident, underscoring the gravity of the situation involving a minor and her newborn child being found in the wilderness of the Knuckles mountain range. The case has drawn widespread attention and alarm among child welfare authorities and the general public alike.

Child Protection Concerns Come to the Fore

The discovery highlights persistent vulnerabilities faced by young girls across Sri Lanka, particularly in rural and remote communities. Authorities are now working to establish the full circumstances surrounding how the teenager came to be in the area with her infant.

The girl is 15 years of age, well below the legal age of consent in Sri Lanka

Both the teenager and the newborn were found in the Knuckles area

The Minister of Women and Child Affairs has been briefed on the matter

Calls for Accountability

Minister Saroja Savithri Paul Raj expressed shock over the incident, signalling that the relevant authorities would be called upon to take immediate and appropriate action.

Child rights advocates are urging a thorough investigation into the matter, stressing that the protection of minors must remain a national priority. The case is expected to be taken up by relevant law enforcement and social services departments as investigations continue.

Further details are expected to emerge as authorities look into the full circumstances of the case.

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