Low-Pressure System in Bay of Bengal to Bring Widespread Showers Across Multiple Sri Lankan Provinces

A low-pressure area developing in the Bay of Bengal is set to influence weather conditions across several parts of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology warned in its forecast issued at 5.30 a.m. on 15 November 2026.

System Positioned East of Sri Lanka

The low-pressure system was recorded approximately 600 kilometres east of Trincomalee at the time the forecast was issued. Meteorological authorities indicated that the system is expected to move northward, though its proximity to the island is sufficient to trigger unsettled weather across a broad stretch of the country.

Provinces and Districts on Alert

Residents across several provinces and districts have been advised to brace for shower activity. The areas expected to experience wet conditions include:

Northern Province

North-central Province

Eastern Province

Western Province

North-western Province

Galle District

Matara District

Public Advised to Stay Vigilant

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor the movement of the low-pressure system and will issue updated advisories as conditions develop.

Members of the public in affected areas are urged to remain cautious, particularly those engaged in fishing and outdoor activities. Authorities may issue further warnings should the system intensify or alter its projected course.

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