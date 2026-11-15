Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera Remanded, Ordered to Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation

Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation following a directive issued by the Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate's Court, as legal proceedings continue against the prominent Buddhist monk and six others in connection with a confrontation that took place near the historic Ruwanwelisaya.

Remanded Until November 26

The Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate's Court on Friday remanded Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera along with six other suspects until November 26. The order follows an incident that occurred at a protest site situated in the vicinity of the revered Ruwanwelisaya, one of Sri Lanka's most sacred Buddhist monuments located in the ancient city of Anuradhapura.

Psychiatric Assessment Ordered

As part of the court proceedings, the presiding magistrate ordered that Ven. Kassapa Thera be subjected to a formal psychiatric evaluation. The assessment is expected to be completed ahead of the next scheduled court appearance, with the findings likely to play a role in determining how the case proceeds against the monk.

Seven Suspects Named in the Case

In total, seven individuals — including Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera — have been remanded in connection with the confrontation at the protest site. The incident, which unfolded near one of Sri Lanka's most spiritually and historically significant landmarks, has drawn considerable public attention given the involvement of a religious figure.

Further details of the case are expected to emerge when the matter is taken up again before the Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate's Court on November 26.

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