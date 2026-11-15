Bay of Bengal Weather System Set to Shift Away, Triggering Island-Wide Rainfall

A low-pressure area that has been developing over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move away from Sri Lanka, though meteorologists say the system will still trigger widespread showers across the island in the coming days.

Weather System on the Move

Despite the low-pressure system tracking away from Sri Lankan waters, its influence is anticipated to bring significant rainfall to many parts of the country. Residents across multiple provinces should be prepared for unsettled weather conditions as the system continues to evolve.

The Bay of Bengal has long been a source of weather disturbances that affect Sri Lanka, particularly during seasonal transition periods. Low-pressure systems forming in this region frequently draw moisture-laden winds toward the island, resulting in enhanced rainfall even when the systems themselves do not make direct landfall.

What to Expect Across the Island

Showers are forecast to affect several districts across Sri Lanka

Coastal areas may experience stronger winds associated with the distant system

Residents are advised to remain alert to updates from the Department of Meteorology

Public Advisory

Authorities are urging the public to stay informed through official weather bulletins as conditions develop. Those in low-lying and flood-prone areas are advised to take precautionary measures, particularly given the potential for heavy spells of rain in a short period.

Sri Lanka's meteorological department is closely monitoring the trajectory of the system and is expected to issue further advisories as more data becomes available.