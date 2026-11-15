Weather Alert: Low-Pressure System East of Sri Lanka Expected to Intensify Into Depression

Meteorological authorities are closely monitoring a low-pressure system situated to the east of Sri Lanka, with forecasts indicating that it is likely to strengthen into a depression by today.

System Poses Potential Threat to Island

The developing weather system has drawn the attention of officials and weather experts, who warn that its intensification could bring adverse atmospheric conditions to parts of the island. A depression, which represents a more organised and powerful stage of a low-pressure system, can trigger heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough seas in affected areas.

Sri Lanka's coastal communities and those living in low-lying regions are advised to remain vigilant as the situation continues to evolve throughout the day.

Precautions Urged

Residents and fishing communities are encouraged to take the following precautions as authorities monitor developments:

Avoid venturing into the sea until further notice from meteorological authorities

Stay updated through official weather bulletins and emergency broadcasts

Secure property and belongings in areas prone to flooding or high winds

Keep emergency contact numbers and supplies readily accessible

Weather conditions can change rapidly when a low-pressure system intensifies, and timely preparation can make a critical difference for vulnerable communities.

Authorities on Alert

Disaster management and meteorological departments are expected to issue updated advisories as the system's trajectory and intensity become clearer. The public is urged to follow only official guidance and avoid reacting to unverified information circulating on social media.

Further updates will be issued as the situation develops.

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