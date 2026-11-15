Bay of Bengal Depression Could Strengthen Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Warns Meteorology Department

Sri Lanka's Meteorology Department has issued a warning that a weather depression currently forming over the Bay of Bengal is showing signs of intensifying and could develop into a severe cyclonic storm, prompting authorities to urge vigilance across the island.

System Gaining Strength

The depression, which has been monitored closely by meteorological officials, is expected to gradually intensify as conditions in the Bay of Bengal remain favourable for further development. If the system continues on its projected path, it could escalate into a severe cyclonic storm, posing potential risks to coastal and low-lying areas of Sri Lanka.

Public Advised to Stay Alert

The Meteorology Department is continuing to track the system and has called on members of the public, particularly those in coastal communities, to remain alert and monitor official updates closely. Fishing communities have also been advised to exercise extreme caution before venturing out to sea.

Coastal residents are urged to follow all advisories issued by the Meteorology Department

Fishermen are advised to avoid deep-sea fishing until further notice

The public should be prepared for possible adverse weather conditions including strong winds and heavy rainfall

Authorities on Standby

Disaster management authorities are expected to coordinate closely with the Meteorology Department as the situation develops. Regular updates will be issued as more information becomes available regarding the storm's trajectory and intensity.

Sri Lankans are encouraged to stay informed through official government channels and avoid spreading unverified information about the storm's potential impact.

The Meteorology Department has assured the public that it will continue to provide timely warnings and that all relevant agencies have been placed on standby should the situation require a more urgent response.

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