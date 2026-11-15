The controversy surrounding Australia's infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, commonly known as Sandpapergate, has reignited after former Test cricketer Chadd Sayers emerged as the third Australian player to publicly dispute captain Pat Cummins' version of events.

Sayers Joins Growing List of Dissenters

Sayers, who represented Australia at Test level, has added his voice to a mounting chorus of former players casting doubt on Cummins' claim that he was unaware of the ball-tampering plot during the Cape Town Test against South Africa. The incident, which saw Cameron Bancroft caught on camera using sandpaper to illegally alter the condition of the ball, sent shockwaves through world cricket and resulted in lengthy bans for then-captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, and Bancroft himself.

A Scandal That Refuses to Fade

Sandpapergate remains one of the most damaging episodes in Australian cricket history. The fallout at the time was swift and severe, stripping the team of its leadership and tarnishing the country's cricketing reputation on the world stage. Despite years passing since the incident, the question of exactly who knew what — and when — continues to haunt the sport.

Cummins, who was part of the touring squad during that ill-fated South African series, has consistently maintained that he had no prior knowledge of the plan to tamper with the ball. However, Sayers' intervention signals that not everyone within the Australian cricket fraternity is willing to accept that account at face value.

Credibility Questions Loom Over Australian Camp

With three former Australian cricketers now having challenged Cummins' denial, pressure is growing on Cricket Australia and the individuals involved to provide a more comprehensive and transparent account of what transpired in the Cape Town dressing room during those fateful moments. The repeated emergence of dissenting voices suggests that the full story of Sandpapergate may still not have been told publicly.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans who witnessed firsthand how Australia's conduct cast a long shadow over the gentlemen's game, the latest development serves as a reminder that integrity and accountability in sport remain as vital as ever — both on and off the field.

As the debate intensifies in Australia, cricket observers around the world will be watching closely to see whether further revelations come to light and whether those in positions of authority will be called upon to revisit one of the game's most uncomfortable chapters.