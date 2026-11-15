Sri Lanka Faces Alarming Diabetes Crisis as Nearly 20% of Population Affected, Says Deputy Minister

Sri Lanka is confronting a serious public health challenge, with nearly one in five citizens now living with diabetes, according to a senior government official.

A Growing Public Health Emergency

The Deputy Minister revealed the concerning statistic, highlighting the scale of the diabetes epidemic gripping the island nation. The figures suggest that approximately 20 percent of the Sri Lankan population is currently affected by the condition, raising urgent questions about the country's healthcare priorities and preventive strategies.

Diabetes, a chronic metabolic disease characterised by elevated blood sugar levels, can lead to severe long-term complications including heart disease, kidney failure, vision loss, and nerve damage if left unmanaged. Medical professionals have long warned that South Asian populations carry a higher genetic predisposition to the condition compared to many other ethnic groups worldwide.

Lifestyle and Dietary Factors Under Scrutiny

Health experts in Sri Lanka have consistently pointed to changing dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and rising obesity rates as key drivers behind the surge in diabetes cases across the country. The widespread consumption of refined carbohydrates and sugar-laden foods has been identified as a significant contributing factor.

The burden of the disease falls not only on patients and their families but also places considerable strain on an already stretched public healthcare system, with treatment and management costs continuing to rise.

Call for Immediate Action

The Deputy Minister's remarks are expected to renew calls for stronger national intervention, including:

Expanded nationwide screening and early detection programmes

Greater public awareness campaigns targeting dietary and lifestyle changes

Improved access to affordable diabetes medication and monitoring equipment

Enhanced training for healthcare workers at the primary care level

Nearly one in five Sri Lankans is now living with diabetes, underscoring the urgent need for a coordinated national response to address this growing health crisis.

Health authorities are urged to treat the issue with the seriousness it demands, as experts warn that without decisive intervention, the number of diabetes cases in Sri Lanka is likely to continue climbing in the years ahead.

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