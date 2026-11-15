Dutch Embassy Puts Sri Lankans on Alert Over Fraudulent Overseas Job Schemes

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Sri Lanka has issued a formal warning to the public urging citizens to exercise extreme caution when responding to job offers that claim to be based in the Netherlands or facilitated through Dutch organisations.

The embassy's advisory comes amid growing concerns over a surge in fraudulent overseas employment schemes targeting Sri Lankan job seekers, many of whom are lured by promises of well-paying positions abroad.

How the Scams Operate

According to the embassy, fraudsters are increasingly impersonating legitimate Dutch companies and recruitment agencies to deceive unsuspecting applicants. Victims are typically approached through social media platforms, messaging applications, or unofficial websites with offers that appear highly attractive and credible at first glance.

These deceptive schemes often demand upfront payments from applicants under the guise of visa processing fees, administrative charges, or travel arrangements — money that is never recovered once the fraud is complete.

Key Warning Signs to Watch For

Job offers that require payment of fees before employment begins

Recruitment agents or agencies that cannot be independently verified

Offers that appear unusually generous compared to standard industry wages

Communication conducted solely through unofficial channels or personal email addresses

Requests for personal documents or bank details at an early stage of the process

Embassy Urges Verification Before Commitment

The Netherlands Embassy has strongly advised Sri Lankan job seekers to verify the legitimacy of any overseas employment opportunity through official channels before making any financial commitments or submitting personal information. Applicants are encouraged to contact the embassy directly or consult Sri Lanka's Bureau of Foreign Employment to confirm whether a recruitment agency is properly registered and authorised.

Sri Lankan citizens are reminded that legitimate employers do not typically ask prospective employees to pay fees in order to secure a job offer or begin the visa application process.

Authorities have also called on anyone who suspects they have been targeted by such a scheme to report the matter to the relevant law enforcement agencies without delay, as early reporting can help prevent others from falling victim to similar frauds.

Sri Lanka has seen a persistent problem with overseas job scams in recent years, with thousands of citizens falling prey to false employment promises — some of whom have ended up stranded abroad in dangerous or exploitative conditions. The embassy's latest warning serves as a timely reminder for all job seekers to remain vigilant and conduct thorough due diligence before pursuing any foreign employment opportunity.

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