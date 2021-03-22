LNP – Ahan, Kawshitha crack big knocks
LNP – Elephant House clinches two Golds, special award at NCE Export Awards 2020
LNP – Public SecurityMinister flays JVP for spreading extremist views
Public Security Minister Rear Admiral (Retd.) Sarath Weerasekera yesterday said that there was reason to believe that the JVP, too,Read more
LNP – Shares end lower for a fourth straight session
Trading activities at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) yesterday were negative and shares ended lower for a fourth straight session,Read more
LNP – Karu slams EC, demands new Constitution without dictatorial features in 20 A
…alleges police adopted Gestapo style tactics Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday (18) said that free and fair election couldn’t beRead more
LNP – Ravi K and seven others remanded
Criminal misappropriation of Rs 36 bn: A three-member bench of the Colombo High Court yesterday (17) remanded eight persons, includingRead more
LNP – Our tactics in 1996 caught opponents off guard
Today is a special day for every Sri Lankan who knows his/her cricket. It was on this day 25-years-ago weRead more