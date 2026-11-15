Italy Slaps Meta With Nearly $900 Million Fine Over Unauthorised Access to User Photos

Italian regulators have handed Meta, the parent company of Facebook, a massive fine of 805 million euros — equivalent to approximately 887 million US dollars — after finding that the tech giant accessed users' private photos, videos and associated data without their knowledge or consent.

What the Violation Involved

According to Italian authorities, the Facebook application on Android devices was found to have accessed photographs, videos and related metadata stored on the smartphones of Italian users. Crucially, this was done without obtaining specific consent from those users and without adequately informing them that such access was taking place.

The case highlights growing concerns among European regulators about the manner in which large technology companies handle the personal data of their users, often exploiting permissions granted for one purpose to access far broader categories of private information.

A Pattern of Regulatory Scrutiny

This is not the first time Meta has faced significant financial penalties in Europe. The company has repeatedly drawn the attention of data protection and privacy regulators across the continent, with authorities in Ireland, France and now Italy among those to have taken formal action against the Silicon Valley corporation.

Italy's move signals a continued willingness among European Union member states to enforce strict privacy standards under frameworks such as the General Data Protection Regulation, commonly known as GDPR, which grants regulators the authority to impose substantial fines on companies found to be in breach.

Implications for the Tech Industry

The ruling is expected to send a strong message to other major technology platforms operating within Europe that unauthorised data collection — even when conducted through widely-used consumer applications — will not be tolerated.

The fine totals 805 million euros, or approximately 887 million US dollars

The violation involved the Facebook app on Android devices

Photos, videos and metadata were accessed without user consent

Italian users were not informed that their data was being accessed

Meta has yet to publicly detail whether it intends to appeal the decision. The company has previously contested regulatory rulings in European courts, often engaging in lengthy legal battles over the size and justification of penalties imposed.

For Sri Lankan users of Facebook and other Meta platforms, the case serves as a timely reminder of the importance of reviewing app permissions on personal devices and remaining informed about how widely-used applications handle private data.

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