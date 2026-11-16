Sri Lanka Police Set to Don New Uniforms Inspired by Canadian Law Enforcement Style

Sri Lanka's Police force is on the verge of a significant visual transformation, with new uniforms expected to closely resemble the attire worn by Canadian Police officers, according to reports from the Ceylon Daily News.

A Fresh Look for Sri Lanka's Law Enforcement

The proposed redesign marks a notable departure from the current uniform worn by Sri Lanka Police officers, signalling a modernisation effort within the country's law enforcement institutions. The new look is said to draw inspiration from the professional and functional design standards adopted by Canadian Police services.

While full details of the uniform's design specifications have yet to be officially released to the public, the move has already generated considerable interest among both law enforcement circles and the general public in Sri Lanka.

Modernisation on the Horizon

Uniform changes within national police forces are rarely purely cosmetic. Such redesigns typically reflect broader efforts to improve officer morale, enhance public perception, and align with international standards of professionalism in law enforcement.

The new uniforms are expected to reflect a modern, functional design

Canadian Police attire has been cited as the primary inspiration for the redesign

Further official announcements regarding the rollout are anticipated

Sri Lanka Police serves as the primary law enforcement agency across the island, operating under the Ministry of Public Security. Any change to its official uniform would require institutional approval and logistical planning for a nationwide rollout covering thousands of officers.

The proposed uniform change is being viewed as part of a wider effort to modernise and reform Sri Lanka's police service in line with contemporary international practices.

Further details regarding the timeline for implementation, procurement processes, and official confirmation from the Sri Lanka Police or the Ministry of Public Security are yet to be made public. Sri Lankans will be watching closely as this development unfolds in the coming weeks and months.

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