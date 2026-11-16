Senior Prison Official Under Investigation Over Alleged Drug Racket at Welikade's Magazine Prison

A Superintendent of Prisons (SP) is currently under investigation by both police and prison authorities following serious allegations that he facilitated a high-profile organised criminal in running a narcotics distribution network from within the Magazine Prison in Welikade, Colombo.

Allegations Against Senior Prison Official

The probe centres on claims that the senior prison officer actively assisted a notorious criminal, who is currently detained at the Magazine Prison, in coordinating and operating a drug supply chain from behind bars. The allegations, if proven, would represent a significant breach of trust and a gross abuse of authority by a serving prison official.

Both the Sri Lanka Police and the Department of Prisons have initiated parallel investigations into the matter, signalling the gravity with which authorities are treating the accusations.

Concerns Over Prison Security and Corruption

The case has once again raised urgent questions about the integrity of Sri Lanka's prison system and the vulnerability of correctional facilities to criminal infiltration. Prisons have long been identified as potential hubs for organised crime activity, with inmates in some cases maintaining criminal enterprises despite being incarcerated.

The suspect SP is attached to the Magazine Prison, one of the facilities within the broader Welikade prison complex in Colombo.

The detained criminal at the centre of the allegations is described as a figure with known links to organised crime networks.

Investigators are examining the extent of the alleged drug operation and any other prison staff who may have been involved.

Authorities Urged to Act Decisively

The revelations are expected to intensify public and parliamentary scrutiny of the Department of Prisons, with calls growing louder for comprehensive reforms to prevent corruption within the system. Critics argue that isolated investigations are insufficient and that systemic measures are needed to root out criminal influence inside Sri Lanka's prisons.

Prison authorities have not issued a formal public statement on the matter, but sources indicate that the investigation is actively progressing. The implicated officer is expected to face disciplinary proceedings in addition to any criminal charges that may arise from the inquiry.

Further details are anticipated as investigators continue to gather evidence and question relevant personnel connected to the alleged drug network.