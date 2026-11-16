Two Sri Lankans Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport with Over 8kg of 'Kush' Drug Haul

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after authorities discovered they were carrying more than eight kilograms of a synthetic cannabis substance commonly known as "Kush," officials confirmed.

Suspects Intercepted at Point of Entry

The arrests were made at the country's main international gateway, where airport security and law enforcement officers detected the significant quantity of the illicit substance on the two individuals. Both suspects, identified as Sri Lankan nationals, were taken into custody following the discovery.

Kush: A Growing Narcotics Concern

Kush is a synthetic cannabinoid that has become an increasingly prevalent drug threat in Sri Lanka and across the region. The substance, often far more potent than natural cannabis, has been linked to severe health consequences and has drawn growing concern from law enforcement and public health authorities alike.

Total quantity seized: over 8 kilograms of Kush

Number of suspects arrested: two Sri Lankan nationals

Location of arrest: Bandaranaike International Airport

Authorities Urged to Remain Vigilant

This latest seizure underscores the continued efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to intercept drug trafficking at the nation's borders. Law enforcement agencies have been stepping up surveillance at BIA in response to a rise in attempts to smuggle narcotics into the country through air travel.

The two suspects are currently in custody and are expected to be produced before the relevant authorities as investigations into the matter continue.