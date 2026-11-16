Massive Blaze Engulfs Divulapitiya Electronics Warehouse, Destroying Export Stock

A devastating fire broke out at a warehouse in the Wawagedara area of Divulapitiya, reducing a large consignment of second-hand electronic equipment intended for export to ashes, authorities confirmed.

Warehouse Gutted in Fierce Blaze

The fire, described by witnesses as rapid and intense, tore through the storage facility, leaving behind extensive destruction. The warehouse had been used to stock refurbished and second-hand electronic goods that were being prepared for export shipment.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene following emergency calls, and personnel worked to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring properties in the area.

Significant Financial Losses Expected

The destruction of the electronic stock is expected to result in considerable financial losses, given that the goods were earmarked for overseas markets. The full extent of the damage is yet to be formally assessed, but early indications suggest the losses are substantial.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. It remains unclear at this stage whether the blaze was accidental or the result of other circumstances. Officials are urging anyone with information relevant to the incident to come forward and assist with the inquiry.

The Divulapitiya area has seen growing commercial activity in recent years, with warehousing and storage facilities becoming increasingly common in its outskirts. Local residents expressed concern over the safety standards maintained at such facilities following the incident.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and officials complete their damage assessment of the destroyed premises.

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