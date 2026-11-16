Prime Minister Amarasuriya Touts Historic Education Funding in 2027 Budget Presentation

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has highlighted what the government is calling a record-breaking allocation for education in Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget, signalling a significant policy commitment to the island nation's schooling and higher education sectors.

A Landmark Investment in Learning

Addressing the budget announcement, Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasised that the funds earmarked for education represent an unprecedented level of government spending in this area, positioning the allocation as a cornerstone of the administration's development agenda.

The Prime Minister, who also holds the Education portfolio, framed the record funding as a direct reflection of the government's priorities, stressing that investing in education is fundamental to Sri Lanka's long-term economic recovery and social progress.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Education Sector

Sri Lanka has long prided itself on high literacy rates and a free education system, but the sector has faced mounting pressures in recent years, including resource shortages, infrastructure gaps, and the lingering effects of the country's economic crisis on schools and universities.

The increased budgetary commitment is expected to address some of these persistent challenges, with policymakers and educators alike watching closely to see how the funds will be distributed across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of education.

Broader Budget Context

The 2027 Budget has been presented at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its path toward economic stabilisation following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Education spending is widely viewed as a key pillar in rebuilding public confidence and laying the groundwork for sustainable growth.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya's remarks are anticipated to generate considerable debate in parliament, with opposition parties likely to scrutinise how the record allocation will be implemented and whether the funding will translate into tangible improvements for students and teachers across the country.