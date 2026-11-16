Deadly Shophouse Fire in Phuket Claims 11 Lives, Leaves 16 Injured

A devastating fire that tore through a shophouse in Phuket, Thailand, has left at least 11 people dead and 16 others injured, according to local police authorities.

The blaze, which engulfed the multi-storey shophouse structure, caused significant casualties as occupants struggled to escape the rapidly spreading flames. Emergency services were deployed to the scene to battle the fire and attend to those affected.

Casualties and Emergency Response

Police confirmed the death toll stood at 11, with a further 16 individuals sustaining injuries of varying degrees. Rescue workers and fire crews worked at the site to bring the situation under control and assist survivors in the aftermath of the incident.

Shophouses, which are commonly found across Southeast Asia, typically serve as combined commercial and residential spaces, often housing families and workers across multiple floors. This dual-purpose nature of such buildings can make evacuation particularly challenging in emergency situations.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. No further details regarding the origin of the blaze have been officially confirmed at this stage.

The incident has drawn attention to fire safety standards in densely occupied commercial and residential buildings across the region, with calls likely to follow for stricter enforcement of safety regulations.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses and authorities release additional information regarding the victims and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

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