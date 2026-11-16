Environmental Group Seeks Court of Appeal Intervention Over Alleged Illegal Clearing of Elephant Corridor Land

CEJ Files Urgent Appeal Over Alleged Destruction of Critical Wildlife Habitat

The Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ) has escalated its fight against the alleged destruction of a vital elephant corridor to the Court of Appeal, calling for urgent judicial intervention to halt what it describes as unlawful encroachment and commercial exploitation of protected forest land.

More Than 3,000 Acres at Stake

The environmental watchdog has petitioned the Court of Appeal seeking an immediate halt to the alleged illegal clearing, encroachment, subdivision and commercial allocation of over 3,000 acres of forest land that forms a critical passage for wild elephants. The CEJ argues that the activities taking place on this land pose a severe and irreversible threat to Sri Lanka's already fragile wildlife ecosystem.

A Corridor Under Threat

Elephant corridors are stretches of natural habitat that connect larger forest areas, allowing elephant herds to move freely in search of food, water and mates. The destruction of such corridors is widely regarded by conservationists as one of the leading drivers of human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka, a problem that continues to claim lives on both sides.

Alleged illegal encroachment of forested land

Unauthorised clearing and subdivision of over 3,000 acres

Commercial allocation of land within a designated elephant corridor

Legal Battle Intensifies

By taking the matter to the Court of Appeal, the CEJ is signalling its determination to pursue the highest available legal avenues to protect the country's natural heritage. The organisation has consistently maintained that existing environmental laws are being flouted and that government authorities have failed to take adequate action to prevent the destruction.

The CEJ is seeking urgent court intervention to stop what it characterises as illegal encroachment, clearing, subdivision and commercial allocation of more than 3,000 acres of vital elephant corridor forest land.

Broader Implications for Conservation

Sri Lanka is home to the Asian elephant, a species listed as endangered, and the island's forested corridors are considered internationally significant for the long-term survival of the population. Legal experts and conservationists are watching the Court of Appeal proceedings closely, as a ruling in favour of the CEJ could set a powerful precedent for environmental protection cases across the country.

The case is expected to be taken up by the Court of Appeal in the coming weeks, and the CEJ has urged the judiciary to treat the matter with the urgency it deserves given the potentially irreversible nature of the environmental damage already reported on the ground.