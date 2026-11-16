Bangladesh Garment Industry Hit Hard as 150 Factories Shut Down Over Wage Demands

Nearly 150 garment factories across Bangladesh have been compelled to halt production as large-scale strikes and worker protests continue to grip the country's vital textile sector, with employees pushing for significant improvements to their wages.

Industry Brought to a Standstill

The wave of industrial unrest has forced factory owners to suspend operations at close to 150 facilities, dealing a serious blow to an industry that serves as the backbone of Bangladesh's export economy. Workers have taken to the streets and staged walkouts in growing numbers, demanding that manufacturers address what they describe as unacceptably low pay rates in one of the world's largest garment-producing nations.

Workers Push for Better Pay

The protests reflect long-standing grievances among Bangladesh's garment workforce, who argue that their wages have failed to keep pace with rising living costs. The industrial action has disrupted supply chains and raised concerns among international buyers who rely heavily on Bangladeshi factories to produce clothing for major global brands.

Implications for Sri Lanka and the Region

The developments in Bangladesh are being closely watched across South Asia, including in Sri Lanka, where the garment and textile industry also plays a crucial role in the national economy. Industry analysts warn that prolonged unrest in Bangladesh could shift sourcing decisions among global apparel buyers, potentially creating both opportunities and competitive pressures for neighbouring manufacturing nations.

As negotiations between workers and factory owners remain unresolved, the full economic impact of the shutdowns is yet to be determined. Observers are urging all parties to reach a swift and fair agreement to restore stability to one of Asia's most important garment manufacturing hubs.

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