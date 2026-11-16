SJB Lawmaker Names Four Cabinet Ministers in Parliament Over Corruption Allegations

A senior opposition parliamentarian levelled serious corruption allegations against four sitting Cabinet Ministers during a heated parliamentary session on Saturday, demanding accountability from the ruling administration.

Ministers Named on the Floor of the House

Sajith Premadasa-led Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Ajith P. Perera, representing the Kalutara District, took to the floor of Parliament to publicly name Ministers Bimal Rathnayake and K. D. Lal Kantha among those he accused of facing corruption-related allegations.

The outspoken legislator used parliamentary privilege to bring the claims into the public domain, calling for greater scrutiny of the ministers' conduct in office.

Funds for Irrigation and Universities Never Released, Claims MP

MP Perera also raised alarm over what he described as a critical failure in public infrastructure funding, alleging that no funds had been allocated for the construction of 450 irrigation tanks and 50 universities — projects that he said were essential to Sri Lanka's development and to communities in rural areas dependent on agriculture.

"These are not minor oversights. The people of this country have been promised infrastructure that never materialised, while those in power face serious questions about where public money has gone," Perera charged during his address.

Opposition Calls for Transparency

The allegations add to mounting pressure on the government from opposition benches, with the SJB continuing to position itself as a watchdog against what it describes as systemic mismanagement of state resources.

Parliamentary sessions in recent weeks have seen increasingly sharp exchanges between government and opposition members, reflecting deep divisions over economic governance and public accountability as Sri Lanka continues its recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades.

No immediate response was issued by the named ministers at the time of the parliamentary proceedings.

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