Premadasa Blasts Government Over Stalled Inquiry Into MP Kavantissa's Death

Opposition demands accountability as parliamentary probe remains in limbo

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has launched a sharp attack against the government, accusing it of deliberately stalling efforts to establish a parliamentary select committee to investigate the death of former Minister and parliamentarian Dilan Perera, widely known as Kavantissa.

Premadasa charged that despite a formal proposal being tabled to appoint such a committee, the government has shown no meaningful urgency in moving the process forward, raising serious questions about its commitment to transparency and accountability in the matter.

The government's reluctance to act on this proposal is a grave disservice to the memory of a sitting parliamentarian and to the people who deserve answers.

Calls for transparency grow louder

The Opposition Leader's remarks have intensified pressure on the ruling administration to explain the delay, with several opposition lawmakers joining the chorus of criticism in Parliament. Critics argue that the government's inaction sends a troubling signal about its willingness to subject itself to independent scrutiny.

The death of the parliamentarian had already sparked significant public interest and concern, with many demanding a thorough and impartial investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Government yet to formally respond

As of the time of this report, the government had not issued a detailed official response to the opposition's latest allegations regarding the delay in appointing the select committee. The matter is expected to be raised again during upcoming parliamentary sessions.

Political observers note that the controversy could further strain relations between the government and opposition benches at a time when Sri Lanka's political landscape remains highly charged.

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