Sri Lanka Moves Closer to Long-Awaited Cybersecurity Legislation After Years of Stalling

A Legislative Milestone in the Making

Sri Lanka is on the verge of enacting a landmark cybersecurity law, bringing to a close a protracted legislative process that has seen repeated delays over several years. The move signals a significant step forward in the country's efforts to protect its digital infrastructure and respond to growing threats in cyberspace.

Years of Delays Finally Coming to an End

Discussions around a formal cybersecurity framework for Sri Lanka have been ongoing for a considerable period, with successive administrations failing to push the legislation across the finish line. Critics and industry stakeholders had long argued that the absence of such a law left both the public and private sectors dangerously exposed to cyber threats, data breaches, and online criminal activity.

The repeated postponements drew frustration from technology professionals, civil society groups, and businesses operating in an increasingly digital economy, all of whom called for a clear and enforceable legal framework to govern cybersecurity practices in the country.

What the Legislation Is Expected to Cover

While full details of the finalised legislation are yet to be made widely available, the law is broadly expected to establish a structured approach to managing cybersecurity risks at a national level. Key areas anticipated to fall under its scope include:

The protection of critical national information infrastructure

The establishment of a designated cybersecurity authority or regulatory body

Mandatory reporting obligations for cyber incidents affecting key sectors

Guidelines for data protection and the management of digital systems across government and industry

A Critical Step for Sri Lanka's Digital Future

The enactment of a cybersecurity law is widely regarded as a foundational requirement for any nation seeking to participate confidently in the global digital economy. For Sri Lanka, which has been actively pursuing e-government initiatives and digital transformation across various sectors, the absence of such legislation had been a notable gap in its regulatory landscape.

With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated worldwide, including ransomware attacks, state-sponsored intrusions, and large-scale data theft, the urgency of putting a robust legal framework in place has never been greater.

Cautious Optimism from Stakeholders

Many within Sri Lanka's technology and business communities are welcoming the development, though some are reserving full judgment until the final text of the law is formally gazetted and its implementation mechanisms become clear. The effectiveness of any cybersecurity legislation, observers note, ultimately depends not only on its content but also on the capacity and commitment of the institutions tasked with enforcing it.

As Sri Lanka prepares to take this long-overdue step, attention will now turn to how swiftly and effectively the new legal framework can be translated into action on the ground.

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