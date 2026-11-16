Trade Union Leader Ananda Palitha Arrested Over Alleged Rs. 3.11 Million CPC Overtime Fraud

D.D. Ananda Palitha, the Convenor of the Samagi Joint Trade Union Alliance, has been taken into custody by authorities in connection with an alleged overtime payment fraud at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) amounting to Rs. 3.11 million.

Arrest Over CPC Fraud Allegations

The arrest marks a significant development in an ongoing investigation into suspected financial irregularities involving overtime claims at the state-owned petroleum entity. Palitha, a prominent trade union figure, was detained as investigators pursued leads into the alleged fraudulent scheme.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, which plays a central role in Sri Lanka's fuel supply and distribution network, has been under increased scrutiny as authorities continue to probe suspected misuse of public funds within the institution.

Background on the Accused

Ananda Palitha is a well-known figure within Sri Lanka's trade union landscape, serving as the Convenor of the Samagi Joint Trade Union Alliance. His arrest is expected to draw considerable attention given his prominence in labour circles and his association with the broader Samagi movement.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have confirmed that investigations into the matter remain active. The alleged fraud, valued at Rs. 3.11 million, is believed to involve manipulated or falsified overtime records within the CPC, though a full picture of the case is expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

Further details regarding charges and legal proceedings are anticipated to be made public in the coming days as the case moves forward through the Sri Lankan justice system.