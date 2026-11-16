Sri Lankan Court Seeks Update on Summons Issued to Indian Witnesses in Namal Rajapaksa Case

A Sri Lankan court has directed authorities to submit a report regarding summons that were issued to witnesses based in India in connection with a case involving opposition politician and former minister Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Court Demands Clarity on Witness Summons

The court's directive came as proceedings in the case against Namal Rajapaksa continued, with the bench seeking confirmation on whether the summons dispatched to Indian witnesses had been properly served. The order reflects the court's intent to ensure that due legal process is followed and that all relevant parties are duly notified to appear before the tribunal.

The case has drawn considerable public attention given Namal Rajapaksa's prominent political profile. He has been a key figure within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party and contested the 2024 presidential election, positioning himself as a next-generation political leader from the influential Rajapaksa family.

Cross-Border Legal Proceedings

The involvement of witnesses residing in India adds a cross-border dimension to the legal proceedings, raising questions about the mechanisms available to Sri Lankan courts when seeking cooperation from witnesses domiciled in foreign jurisdictions. Legal observers note that such situations can complicate and prolong court timelines.

Authorities are expected to present the requested report at a subsequent hearing, at which point the court is likely to determine the next course of action depending on whether the summons were successfully delivered to the witnesses concerned.

Further details of the specific charges and the nature of the evidence the Indian witnesses are expected to provide have not been officially disclosed at this stage. The case is expected to continue drawing significant public and political scrutiny as proceedings move forward.

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