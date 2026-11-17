Pakistan's pace attack delivered a commanding performance to dismiss Sri Lanka for a meagre 98 runs on the opening day of their Test encounter, before the hosts mounted a measured reply to reach 121 for three at stumps.

Sri Lanka Crumble Under Pace Barrage

It was a torrid day with the bat for Sri Lanka, who found themselves unable to cope with a disciplined and aggressive Pakistani pace bowling unit. The tourists' seamers exploited helpful conditions to skittle the home side out for just 98, leaving Sri Lanka well short of a competitive first-innings total.

The Pakistani pacers bowled with consistent hostility, finding movement and extracting uncomfortable bounce that proved too much for the Sri Lankan batting lineup to handle. Wickets fell at regular intervals throughout the innings, preventing any meaningful partnership from forming.

Pakistan Steady in Reply

When Pakistan came out to bat, they negotiated the Sri Lankan bowling attack with greater composure, reaching 121 for three by the close of play on day one. The Pakistani batters looked relatively assured, building a lead and placing their side in a strong position heading into the second day's play.

Three wickets in hand for Sri Lanka gave the bowling attack some encouragement, ensuring the contest remains alive as both sides prepare for what promises to be a pivotal second day of Test cricket.

What to Watch on Day Two

Whether Pakistan's remaining batters can extend their lead significantly beyond 98

Sri Lanka's ability to claim early wickets when play resumes

The performance of Sri Lanka's pace and spin options in defending a small first-innings total

Sri Lanka will need to produce something special with both ball and bat in their second innings if they are to rescue the match from what is currently a precarious position.

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