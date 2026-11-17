Sri Lanka is set to take centre stage in the global Buddhist community as the World Buddhist Sangha Council (WBSC) prepares to mark its 60th anniversary on the island, with delegations from more than 50 countries expected to participate in the landmark celebrations.

A Milestone Gathering on Sacred Soil

The upcoming event represents a significant moment in international Buddhist history, bringing together senior clergy, scholars, and representatives from across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond. Sri Lanka, long regarded as a spiritual heartland of Theravada Buddhism, provides a fitting backdrop for such a momentous occasion.

The World Buddhist Sangha Council, which has served as a unifying body for Buddhist communities worldwide since its founding, will use the anniversary to reflect on six decades of promoting harmony, dialogue, and cooperation among Buddhist traditions globally.

Sri Lanka's Role in Global Buddhism

The choice of Sri Lanka as the host nation underscores the country's enduring prominence within the international Buddhist world. The island nation has historically played a pivotal role in preserving and spreading Theravada Buddhism across the globe, and hosting such a large-scale gathering further cements that legacy.

The participation of delegations from more than 50 countries is expected to make this one of the most widely attended Buddhist council events in recent memory, drawing monks, nuns, and lay practitioners from diverse traditions and cultures.

Strengthening International Buddhist Ties

Beyond the ceremonial significance of the anniversary, the gathering is anticipated to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue on pressing issues facing Buddhist communities around the world, including the preservation of Buddhist heritage, interfaith cooperation, and the promotion of peace.

Sri Lankan authorities and Buddhist organisations are expected to work in close coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, which is likely to draw considerable attention both locally and internationally.

As preparations gather momentum, the celebrations are poised to highlight Sri Lanka's unwavering commitment to its Buddhist heritage while reinforcing its role as a central pillar of the global Buddhist community.

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