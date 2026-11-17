A parliamentary subcommittee has taken up the issue of salary disparities that arise when teachers are promoted into the principals' service, raising concerns about the fairness and consistency of pay structures within Sri Lanka's education sector.

Inequalities Under the Spotlight

The subcommittee convened to examine the gaps that emerge in remuneration when educators transition from teaching positions to administrative leadership roles as school principals. Members raised questions over whether the existing salary framework adequately reflects the increased responsibilities that come with such promotions.

The review signals growing recognition among lawmakers that inconsistencies in pay scales may be discouraging qualified teachers from pursuing advancement within the education system, potentially undermining the quality of school leadership across the country.

Key Concerns Raised

Salary levels for newly appointed principals were found to be inconsistent in certain cases compared to their previous earnings or expectations upon promotion.

The disparity raises broader questions about the structure of the government's education service pay scheme.

Subcommittee members called for a thorough review of existing salary scales to ensure equitable treatment for educators at all levels.

What Comes Next

The subcommittee is expected to continue deliberations and may put forward recommendations to address the identified pay discrepancies. Any proposed changes would likely require coordination between the Ministry of Education and relevant public service authorities responsible for salary administration.

Education sector stakeholders and teacher unions are expected to follow the outcome of these discussions closely, as any revision to the salary structure could have wide-reaching implications for thousands of educators serving in schools across Sri Lanka.

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