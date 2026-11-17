Six Sri Lankan cricketers, headlined by pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana and versatile all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, have been released by their respective Indian Premier League franchises ahead of the 2027 season, putting some of the island's biggest names back into the auction pool.

High-Profile Releases Shake Up Sri Lankan Representation

The releases mark a significant moment for Sri Lankan cricket at the IPL level, with both Pathirana and Hasaranga widely regarded as two of the most impactful players the country has produced in the Twenty20 format in recent years. Their availability at the upcoming auction is expected to generate considerable interest from franchises across the league.

Matheesha Pathirana, whose lethal slinging pace action has drawn comparisons to former Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga, had established himself as a prized asset in IPL circles. Wanindu Hasaranga, meanwhile, built a strong reputation as a match-winning leg-spin all-rounder capable of contributing with both bat and ball.

All Six Players Enter the Auction Pool

A total of six Sri Lankan cricketers have been released ahead of the IPL 2027 season. While Pathirana and Hasaranga are the most prominent names, the full group of released players represents a notable contingent of Sri Lankan talent now available for franchises to bid on.

The IPL auction process allows franchises to release players they no longer wish to retain, with those players then returning to the open auction where they can be acquired by any of the competing teams.

Opportunity for Fresh Starts

For the released players, the auction presents a fresh opportunity to secure new franchise deals and potentially revive or reinvigorate their IPL careers. Given the global stature of both Pathirana and Hasaranga, strong bidding wars are anticipated when the two Sri Lankans go under the hammer.

Sri Lanka cricket fans will be watching closely as the IPL 2027 auction approaches, hopeful that their national stars secure prominent roles and continue to fly the flag for the island nation on one of world cricket's grandest stages.

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