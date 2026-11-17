A Regional Push to End Rabies Deaths

Sri Lanka has stepped into a pivotal leadership role in the World Health Organization's South-East Asia regional campaign to eliminate human deaths caused by rabies by the year 2030, taking up the symbolic baton previously held by Bhutan in what health officials are calling a landmark moment in the fight against one of the world's oldest and most fatal infectious diseases.

The Zero by 30 Initiative

The initiative, known as "Zero by 30," is a globally coordinated effort led by the WHO alongside the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Organisation for Animal Health. Its singular goal is straightforward yet ambitious — zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by the end of this decade. Sri Lanka's formal acceptance of the baton signals its commitment to championing this cause across the South-East Asian region.

Bhutan's Role in Setting the Standard

Bhutan had previously served as a regional model for rabies elimination efforts, demonstrating that sustained dog vaccination programmes, responsible pet ownership campaigns, and strengthened post-exposure prophylaxis services could meaningfully drive down fatalities. Sri Lanka now inherits that standard of excellence and is expected to inspire neighbouring nations to accelerate their own progress.

The Challenge Facing Sri Lanka

Despite notable progress in recent years, rabies remains a public health concern in Sri Lanka, where stray dog populations in urban and rural areas continue to pose a transmission risk to communities. Health authorities have acknowledged that mass dog vaccination, alongside robust public awareness and timely access to life-saving vaccines for bite victims, will be central to achieving the 2030 target.

Mass canine vaccination programmes targeting stray and domestic dog populations

Improved access to post-exposure prophylaxis for bite victims across all provinces

Community education on responsible pet ownership and bite prevention

Strengthened inter-agency collaboration between health, veterinary and municipal authorities

A Moment of Regional Significance

Health experts across the region have welcomed Sri Lanka's enhanced role, noting that the island nation's experience managing zoonotic diseases and its relatively well-established health infrastructure place it in a strong position to lead by example.

The passing of the baton from Bhutan to Sri Lanka represents not just a symbolic gesture, but a reaffirmation that eliminating rabies in our region is achievable within this decade, provided political will and community engagement remain strong.

Looking Ahead to 2030

With less than six years remaining before the target date, Sri Lanka's public health authorities, in partnership with WHO and other international bodies, are expected to intensify their programmes at the grassroots level. Officials stress that reaching every community — particularly those in remote areas with limited healthcare access — will be essential to ensuring that no Sri Lankan life is lost to this entirely preventable disease.

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