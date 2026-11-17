Bilateral Defence Cooperation Deepens in Tamil Region

Indian and Sri Lankan military forces have carried out joint training exercises in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka, a region historically regarded as the traditional homeland of the island's Tamil community.

The drills, conducted in an area of deep cultural and political significance to Sri Lankan Tamils, form part of the growing defence cooperation between New Delhi and Colombo. The two neighbouring nations have increasingly strengthened their bilateral security ties in recent years, with joint military engagements becoming a more regular feature of that relationship.

Significance of the Location

The choice of location has drawn attention, given the historical and emotional weight the Northern Province carries for the Tamil people. The region witnessed decades of armed conflict between the Sri Lankan state and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam before the war ended in 2009, leaving lasting sensitivities around military presence in the area.

For many in the Tamil community, the deployment of combined military forces in these territories raises questions about the ongoing militarisation of the North and the broader implications for Tamil political aspirations and post-war reconciliation.

India-Sri Lanka Defence Ties

India and Sri Lanka regularly engage in joint military and naval exercises as part of their strategic partnership. These include exercises such as Mitra Shakti and SLINEX, which are aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two countries' armed forces.

Colombo has maintained close security ties with New Delhi, particularly as Sri Lanka navigates complex geopolitical pressures in the Indian Ocean region. India considers Sri Lanka a key partner within its broader neighbourhood policy framework.

No official statement detailing the specific objectives, scale, or duration of the latest exercises had been issued at the time of reporting.