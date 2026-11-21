Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama has directed the Bribery Commission to submit a progress report on its ongoing investigation into the controversial 'Krrish' transaction by December 1.

The order was issued on November 20, with the magistrate also stipulating that suspect Namal Rajapaksa must be produced before court on that same date, should he remain in remand custody at the time.

In a related development, co-suspect Janaki Siriwardena was further remanded by the court until December 1, as proceedings in the case continue.

The 'Krrish' transaction has been the subject of scrutiny by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, which is tasked with probing the matter. No further details regarding the specific nature of the charges were disclosed in court proceedings reported on the day.

The case is expected to advance when both the Bribery Commission's progress report and the appearance of the named suspects are addressed during the December 1 hearing.

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