Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal has scheduled a hearing for January 18, 2027, to consider a bail application filed on behalf of former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanесathurai Chandrakanthan, widely known as Pillayan, according to IBC Tamil.

The court also directed that a notice be issued to the Attorney General, requiring the AG's department to present its position on the bail application when the matter is taken up on that date.

Background of the Detention

The bail petition was heard before a two-judge bench of the Court of Appeal comprising Justices P. Kumaran Ratnam and Pradeep Hettiarachchi.

President's Counsel Manohar de Silva, appearing on behalf of Pillayan, informed the court that his client was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 8 April 2025 under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Counsel further stated that Pillayan was held under a one-year detention order and was subsequently produced before the Kalutara Magistrate's Court on 2 April of this year, following which he was remanded in custody.

Legal Argument for Bail

President's Counsel Manohar de Silva argued that once a person arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act has been in detention for more than one year, the Court of Appeal holds the jurisdiction to consider bail applications for suspects remanded under that legislation. On that basis, he formally sought bail for his client.

However, the State Counsel appearing for the Attorney General drew the court's attention to certain matters in the petition that required correction, a point noted by the bench before the matter was concluded for the day.

The case will now be called again before the Court of Appeal on 18 January 2027, when both sides are expected to present their full submissions on the bail application.