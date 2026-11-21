Organisers of the annual Great Heroes Day commemoration in Jaffna have pledged that this year's event will go ahead at the Chatty resting place of fallen LTTE fighters, regardless of any obstacles placed in their path.

Preparations at the Chatty thuyilum illam — the burial ground where fallen Tamil liberation fighters rest — commenced on Wednesday, with tributes paid at the site to mark the beginning of proceedings. Among those present were the chairman and deputy chairman of the Velanai Pradeshiya Sabha.

"However many obstacles are created, Great Heroes Day will be observed at Chatty this time as fervently as ever," organisers declared.

Legal Challenge Clouds Preparations

The commemoration faces a legal hurdle after a private individual claimed ownership of the land on which the Chatty cemetery stands. That person lodged a complaint with Sri Lankan police at Kayts station, calling for the event to be prohibited and a ban imposed on the site.

Police subsequently filed a case at the Kayts Magistrate's Court. However, when the matter was heard on Wednesday, officers were unable to cite any law under which the commemoration could be legally banned. The case was postponed and was scheduled to be called again on Friday.

Contingency Plans in Place

Organisers say they are prepared for either outcome from the court. Should the ruling favour them, the commemoration will proceed on the cemetery grounds as planned. Should the decision go against them, the events will be relocated to land belonging to the Velanai Pradeshiya Sabha, situated directly in front of the site.

Maaveerar Naal, or Great Heroes Day, is the occasion on which Tamils honour those who fell fighting for Tamil liberation. The word Maaveerar translates as "great heroes," and the thuyilum illam refers to the resting place where they are interred.

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