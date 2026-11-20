Interviews scheduled for 20 November 2026 as part of the ongoing recruitment drive to fill teacher vacancies at national and provincial schools across Sri Lanka have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, according to BBC Sinhala. The Ministry of Education has since announced the revised dates for those affected candidates.

The Ministry confirmed, however, that interviews planned from 21 November 2026 onwards in the relevant provinces will proceed as originally scheduled, with no changes to those arrangements.

Over 17,000 Candidates Called for First Phase

Deputy Minister of Education Madura Seneviratne told BBC Sinhala that approximately 17,000 candidates have been called for interviews under the first phase of the recruitment process. The interviews are being conducted on the basis of results from the competitive examination held to fill vacancies in the Sri Lanka Teachers' Service.

The Deputy Minister also disclosed that there are currently 23,006 teacher vacancies across national and provincial schools island-wide.

Online School Preference System Now Active

Alongside the interview process, the Ministry has activated an online system through which candidates can enter their school preferences. The Teacher Recruitment Application System has been accessible via the Ministry of Education's official website since 19 November 2026.

Candidates are entitled to log in to the system and submit their school preferences up until 8.00 p.m. on the day they are called for their interview. The Ministry has emphasised that the system will remain valid and accessible beyond 19 November 2026.

Guidance for Candidates Who Have Not Received Call Letters

The Ministry has issued specific instructions for candidates who have not yet received their interview call letters. Such applicants are advised to arrive at the Waiting Room of the relevant interview venue on the morning of their interview, bringing the following:

A printed copy of the page from the name list published on the website on 30 October 2026 that includes their name

Identity verification documents

From 8.00 a.m. at the venue, the necessary access to the online system will be granted to these candidates, allowing them to both submit their school preferences and sit for their interview on the same day.

Additionally, candidates who have already completed their interview and practical examination will also be able to visit the Waiting Room at the venue until 8.00 p.m. that day to print and submit their completed school preference forms.

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