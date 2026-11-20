The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has introduced new regulations governing how motor vehicles are valued when financial institutions process loan and leasing applications, in a move designed to prevent lenders from bypassing established Loan-to-Value (LTV) limits.

New Directions Now in Force

The regulations were formally issued under Central Bank Directions No. 03 of 2026 on November 9 and took effect the following day, November 10, 2026.

The rules apply to all licensed banks, licensed finance companies, and registered finance leasing establishments that extend credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicles.

How Vehicles Must Now Be Valued

Under the revised framework, the valuation method differs depending on the type of vehicle being financed:

Brand-new, unregistered vehicles: The value must be determined based on the final payable price as indicated in the tax invoice issued by the authorised agent.

The value must be determined based on the final payable price as indicated in the tax invoice issued by the authorised agent. Reconditioned, unregistered vehicles: The valuation must reflect the final payable price stated in the dealer's tax invoice, or the value considered at the time of Customs clearance, whichever is applicable.

Closing a Gap in the System

The CBSL's move signals a tightening of oversight within the vehicle financing sector. By anchoring valuations to official invoice prices and Customs clearance values, the central bank aims to eliminate the practice of inflating vehicle values — a method that had reportedly been used to work around LTV restrictions and extend larger credit facilities than regulations would otherwise permit.

The new directions are expected to bring greater consistency and transparency to motor vehicle financing across Sri Lanka's banking and leasing industry.

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