A young man has lost his life following a road accident in the Ampara district, according to IBC Tamil. The tragic incident occurred in the Malwatte area, which falls under the Sammanthurai Police Division.

The accident involved a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a lorry while both vehicles were travelling through the Malwatte area. Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in the crash and were immediately rushed to the Ampara District General Hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite receiving medical attention, a 23-year-old rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The second rider, a 21-year-old, sustained injuries in the collision and remains hospitalised, currently receiving intensive care.

Preliminary investigations into the incident suggest that the accident was caused by the negligent and incorrect manner in which the motorcycle was being ridden at the time of the crash.

Authorities are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the collision.