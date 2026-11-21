Four people lost their lives in four separate road accidents reported across Sri Lanka on Friday, 20 June, with incidents occurring in Malabe, Mount Lavinia, Eravur and Sammanthurai, police confirmed.

Mount Lavinia

A 79-year-old woman from Ratmalana died after she was struck by a car while crossing the Galle–Colombo Road in Mount Lavinia. She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Kalubowila Hospital, where she later succumbed. The driver of the vehicle was arrested in connection with the incident.

Eravur

A 42-year-old motorcyclist from Manampitiya was killed following a multi-vehicle collision on the Batticaloa–Trincomalee Road. According to police, a lorry travelling in the direction of Valaichchenai collided with two motorcycles ahead of it before crashing into a car near the Kattupalli Road junction. Both motorcyclists were admitted to Eravur Hospital with serious injuries, and one subsequently died. The lorry driver was arrested.

Sammanthurai

A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Malwatta 02 died after his motorcycle collided head-on with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction along the Kalmunai–Ampara Road. Both the rider and his pillion passenger were taken to Ampara Hospital with serious injuries, but the motorcyclist later passed away. The lorry driver was taken into custody.

Malabe

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a motorcycle travelling along Wanaguru Mawatha between Horahena Junction and Hokandara Junction. Both the pedestrian and the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Mulleriyawa Hospital, where the pedestrian later died. Police noted that the identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

Investigations into all four accidents are currently being conducted by the respective police stations.